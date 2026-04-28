Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Insider Darren Littlewood Sells 6,872 Shares

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT - Get Free Report) insider Darren Littlewood sold 6,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173, for a total value of £11,888.56.

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Henry Boot Stock Down 0.3%

BOOT traded down GBX 0.58 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 167.92. 61,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,932. Henry Boot PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 166 and a twelve month high of GBX 249.50. The company has a market cap of £225.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 206.05.

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 15.90 EPS for the quarter. Henry Boot had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Boot PLC will post 18.2106097 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Henry Boot from GBX 266 to GBX 195 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Henry Boot from GBX 326 to GBX 230 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Henry Boot presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 212.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOOT

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot is one of the UK's leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses - and we've been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we're renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group - which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link. Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

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