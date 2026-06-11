Henry Ikezi Sells 205,937 Shares of Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) Stock

Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Henry Ikezi sold 205,937 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $7,784,418.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,080. This represents a 89.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Henry Ikezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Henry Ikezi sold 188,951 shares of Solidion Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $4,427,121.93.

On Thursday, June 4th, Henry Ikezi acquired 23,000 shares of Solidion Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $567,180.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Henry Ikezi acquired 1,000 shares of Solidion Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $4,850.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Henry Ikezi purchased 2,000 shares of Solidion Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,980.00.

Get Solidion Technology alerts: Sign Up

Solidion Technology Stock Down 6.4%

NASDAQ:STI traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $25.83. 2,090,017 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,339. Solidion Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $192.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.14.

Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Solidion Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Solidion Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on STI shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Solidion Technology from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solidion Technology from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Solidion Technology has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solidion Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Solidion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solidion Technology by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,963 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solidion Technology during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Solidion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,704,000.

About Solidion Technology

Solidion Technology Inc engages in the development and supply of battery materials, components, cells, and selected module/pack technologies. Its products include advanced anode materials; three classes of solid-state batteries, including silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells; anode less lithium metal cells; and lithium-sulfur cells. The company was formerly known as Honeycomb Battery Company and changed its name to Solidion Technology Inc in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dayton, Ohio.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Solidion Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Solidion Technology wasn't on the list.

While Solidion Technology currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here