Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded by Citigroup to Strong-Buy Rating

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.52% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on Henry Schein and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Henry Schein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.69.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock's 50 day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $89.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.02%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Thomas C. Popeck sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $98,630.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,187.78. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 2,844 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $224,562.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,563.20. This represents a 15.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $8,574,982. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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