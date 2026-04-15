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Hensoldt AG - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHY) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Hensoldt logo with background
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Key Points

  • Short interest rose 39.1% to 35,095 shares as of March 31, with a very low short-interest ratio of 0.1 days and the report stating 0.0% of shares are short sold.
  • HAGHY shares traded up 3.1% to $9.46 on light volume (23,651 shares vs. an average of 85,601) and remain well below their 50-day ($27.72) and 200-day ($42.21) moving averages, inside a 1-year range of $7.00–$13.74.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed—three Strong Buy, one Buy, two Hold and one Sell—giving Hensoldt an aggregate rating of "Moderate Buy", following notable downgrades and upgrades from Zacks, Jefferies and Kepler.
  • Interested in Hensoldt? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hensoldt AG - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHY - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 35,095 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 25,228 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,265 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hensoldt Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of HAGHY stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. 23,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,601. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. Hensoldt has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Hensoldt from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hensoldt from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Hensoldt from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on HAGHY

About Hensoldt

(Get Free Report)

Hensoldt AG OTCMKTS: HAGHY is a Germany-based defense and security electronics company specializing in sensor solutions for military and civilian applications. Formed in 2017 through the spin-off of Airbus Defence and Space’s electronics division, Hensoldt has established itself as a leading provider of radar, optronics, electronic warfare systems, and command-and-control solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans airborne and naval radar systems, electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) reconnaissance payloads, self-protection suites for aircraft and land vehicles, as well as integrated mission systems for surveillance and reconnaissance platforms.

Headquartered in Taufkirchen, near Munich, Hensoldt serves a global customer base that includes armed forces, governmental agencies, and critical infrastructure operators across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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