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Hensoldt AG - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHY) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Hensoldt logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest plunged 51.7% in April to 16,951 shares as of April 15, equal to 0.0% of shares short and a days-to-cover ratio of just 0.1 days based on average volume.
  • Analyst views are mixed—three Strong Buy, one Buy, two Hold and one Sell—resulting in a MarketBeat consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
  • HAGHY opened at $8.56 and was down 6.3%, trading well below its 50‑day ($21.71) and 200‑day ($39.25) moving averages and close to its 52‑week low of $7.11.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Hensoldt AG - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHY - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,951 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the March 31st total of 35,095 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,426 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAGHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Hensoldt from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Hensoldt from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hensoldt from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hensoldt

Hensoldt Stock Down 6.3%

HAGHY stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. Hensoldt has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Hensoldt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hensoldt AG OTCMKTS: HAGHY is a Germany-based defense and security electronics company specializing in sensor solutions for military and civilian applications. Formed in 2017 through the spin-off of Airbus Defence and Space’s electronics division, Hensoldt has established itself as a leading provider of radar, optronics, electronic warfare systems, and command-and-control solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans airborne and naval radar systems, electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) reconnaissance payloads, self-protection suites for aircraft and land vehicles, as well as integrated mission systems for surveillance and reconnaissance platforms.

Headquartered in Taufkirchen, near Munich, Hensoldt serves a global customer base that includes armed forces, governmental agencies, and critical infrastructure operators across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

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