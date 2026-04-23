Hershey (HSY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Hershey to post earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $3.0216 billion for the quarter. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hershey to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hershey Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $188.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hershey has a 12-month low of $150.04 and a 12-month high of $239.48. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $214.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.91.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey's previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. This represents a $5.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Hershey's dividend payout ratio is currently 133.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $224.94.

Get Our Latest Report on HSY

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $791,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,814,787.76. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,277,008.52. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,090. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Hershey

Here are the key news stories impacting Hershey this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs maintains a "Buy" on HSY and a high price target, supporting upside expectations and providing dealer-led confidence in Hershey's growth outlook. Goldman Sachs Buy Note

Goldman Sachs maintains a "Buy" on HSY and a high price target, supporting upside expectations and providing dealer-led confidence in Hershey's growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Hershey is reshaping its sustainability strategy; management says progress has been made but more work is required as consumers focus on product attributes — this is a longer-term reputational and cost/benefit story rather than an immediate earnings swing. Sustainability Strategy Changes

Hershey is reshaping its sustainability strategy; management says progress has been made but more work is required as consumers focus on product attributes — this is a longer-term reputational and cost/benefit story rather than an immediate earnings swing. Neutral Sentiment: Market consensus remains a "Hold" on HSY across brokerages, reflecting mixed analyst views and indicating limited near-term conviction among the Street. Consensus Hold Note

Market consensus remains a "Hold" on HSY across brokerages, reflecting mixed analyst views and indicating limited near-term conviction among the Street. Neutral Sentiment: Hershey's CFO sold 1,500 shares; the trade was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, which reduces the informational significance of the sale but keeps insider activity on investors' radar. CFO Insider Sale

Hershey's CFO sold 1,500 shares; the trade was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, which reduces the informational significance of the sale but keeps insider activity on investors' radar. Negative Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus cut its price target to $215 and moved to a "Hold," trimming the Street's near-term upside and contributing downward pressure on sentiment. Stifel Nicolaus Hold / PT Cut

Stifel Nicolaus cut its price target to $215 and moved to a "Hold," trimming the Street's near-term upside and contributing downward pressure on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its expectations for Hershey's stock price, signaling more conservative estimates from a major bank and adding to analyst-driven downside risk. JPMorgan Lowers Expectations

JPMorgan lowered its expectations for Hershey's stock price, signaling more conservative estimates from a major bank and adding to analyst-driven downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Recent market reports noted a modest pullback in HSY trading (shares fell in the latest session), reflecting the combined effect of downgrades and mixed investor reaction to company and macro news. Recent Trading Pullback

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

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