Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Lowered to $227.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target points to a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HSY. Barclays reduced their target price on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hershey from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Hershey from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $223.83.

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Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $188.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.91. Hershey has a 1-year low of $150.04 and a 1-year high of $239.48. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.31. Hershey had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 7.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 3,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $791,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,814,787.76. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,277,008.52. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,189,090. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company's stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 6,796 shares of the company's stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company's stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company's stock.

Hershey News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hershey this week:

About Hershey

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

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