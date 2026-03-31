Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 264,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $6,658,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,837,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,263,944.22. This represents a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 112,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $2,826,438.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,417,434.46. This trade represents a 66.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,085 shares of company stock worth $10,337,582. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,694.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -118.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock's fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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