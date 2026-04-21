Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Antonio Neri Sells 150,000 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) CEO Antonio Neri sold 150,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,687,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,714,218.50. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.78. 22,865,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,065,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $29.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.71.

View Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 145,232 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 78,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,702 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,787,479 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $93,020,000 after acquiring an additional 334,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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