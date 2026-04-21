Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Neil Macdonald Sells 24,251 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) EVP Neil Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $655,019.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $870,883.43. This trade represents a 42.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.78. 22,865,006 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,065,775. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,719 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $901,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,869,143 shares of the technology company's stock worth $835,626,000 after acquiring an additional 431,728 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $433,537,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $416,900,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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