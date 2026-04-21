Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells $475,517.97 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $475,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fidelma Russo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $852,745.08.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.78. 22,865,006 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,065,775. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The business's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research Partners LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the technology company's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,694 shares of the technology company's stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 80,769 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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