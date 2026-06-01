Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5 billion-$12.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.8 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.350-3.450 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 94,576,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,755,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of -249.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -300.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $233,323.80. The trade was a 44.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $475,517.97. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Hewlett Packard Enterprise

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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