Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Trading Down 6.8% - What's Next?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.65 and last traded at $43.5450. Approximately 7,044,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 21,694,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,667.54. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $475,517.97. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 310,102 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 18,951 shares of the technology company's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the technology company's stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 80,769 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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