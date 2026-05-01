Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Hexagon AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.23 and traded as low as $10.59. Hexagon shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 278,278 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Hexagon in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hexagon

Hexagon Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23.

Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hexagon had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 40.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexagon AB Unsponsored ADR will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hexagon

Hexagon AB (publ) is a Sweden-based global provider of digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. The company develops measurement instruments, software and data analytics platforms that enable customers to capture, process and visualize information about physical assets, infrastructure and environments. Hexagon’s offerings are designed to improve productivity and quality in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, surveying, agriculture, mining, public safety and utilities.

The company’s hardware portfolio includes positioning and dimensioning sensors, laser scanners, GNSS receivers and total stations used for surveying and geospatial data acquisition.

Further Reading

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