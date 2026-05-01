Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Hexagon logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Technical signal: Shares of Hexagon fell below their 200-day moving average of $11.23, trading as low as $10.59 and last at $10.80 on volume of 278,278.
  • Earnings and revenue miss: Hexagon reported Q1 EPS of $0.08 versus $0.11 expected and revenue of $1.13B versus $1.50B consensus, a notable revenue shortfall.
  • Analyst stance and valuation: The stock carries an average "Hold" rating (one Buy, three Holds) with Deutsche Bank reiterating Hold, and shows a market cap of about $29B and a P/E of 12.4.
  • Interested in Hexagon? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Hexagon AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.23 and traded as low as $10.59. Hexagon shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 278,278 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Hexagon in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hexagon

Hexagon Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23.

Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hexagon had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 40.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexagon AB Unsponsored ADR will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hexagon

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon AB (publ) is a Sweden-based global provider of digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. The company develops measurement instruments, software and data analytics platforms that enable customers to capture, process and visualize information about physical assets, infrastructure and environments. Hexagon’s offerings are designed to improve productivity and quality in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, surveying, agriculture, mining, public safety and utilities.

The company’s hardware portfolio includes positioning and dimensioning sensors, laser scanners, GNSS receivers and total stations used for surveying and geospatial data acquisition.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hexagon Right Now?

Before you consider Hexagon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hexagon wasn't on the list.

While Hexagon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
Industrial Chips Are in Rally Mode—5 Ways to Play
Industrial Chips Are in Rally Mode—5 Ways to Play
By Thomas Hughes | April 28, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines