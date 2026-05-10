Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Sunday, April 26th.

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Hexcel Stock Down 0.5%

HXL stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company's 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $98.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $501.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $488.11 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Hexcel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Hexcel's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hexcel news, insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $183,651.20. This trade represents a 43.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Hexcel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,928 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hexcel by 14.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Hexcel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 867 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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