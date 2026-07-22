Hexcel (HXL) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Hexcel to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $528.0620 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $501.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hexcel alerts: Sign Up

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $109.78. The stock's 50 day moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average is $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hexcel from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $94.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HXL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hexcel by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,104,121 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $377,196,000 after acquiring an additional 790,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,924 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $264,990,000 after acquiring an additional 191,649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283,626 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $129,002,000 after purchasing an additional 126,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1,918.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,178,259 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $123,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth $123,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company's stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hexcel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hexcel wasn't on the list.

While Hexcel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here