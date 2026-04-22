Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm had revenue of $501.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.11 million. Hexcel updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

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Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.13. 2,074,648 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Hexcel's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Key Hexcel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hexcel this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,651.20. This trade represents a 43.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Hexcel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,928 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Hexcel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 12,354 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Hexcel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hexcel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HXL

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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