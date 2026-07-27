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Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Hexcel logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hexcel shares reached a new 52-week high of $111.99, up from the prior close of $110.28, while trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $94.00—well below the new high. Price targets range from $79 to $105, with ratings including one Strong Buy, three Buys, ten Holds and one Sell.
  • Institutional investors own approximately 95.47% of Hexcel’s shares, with several firms increasing their positions during the fourth quarter.
  • Interested in Hexcel? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.99 and last traded at $111.99, with a volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Stock Up 1.6%

The firm's 50 day moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,920 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,289,145 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Hexcel by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 41,437 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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