This Tiny AI Supplier Could Be More Important Than the Chipmakers

Vicor Corporation NASDAQ: VICR sits at one of the least glamorous and most critical points in the artificial intelligence supply chain, and almost nobody talks about it. While the market has fixated on the chipmakers, Vicor has been quietly supplying the power modules that keep large AI clusters running.

Vicor Today VICR Vicor $216.10 +5.09 (+2.41%) 52-Week Range $41.76 ▼ $382.65 P/E Ratio 69.26 Price Target $381.67 Add to Watchlist

Almost every conversation about the constraints facing AI eventually lands on power. Grid capacity and the scramble to get electricity to data centers have become a sub-theme of their own, and investors have piled into the obvious beneficiaries.

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Far less attention has been given to a harder engineering problem sitting at the very end of the chain. Getting electricity to the building is one thing, but getting more than 1,000 watts into a single AI accelerator, cleanly and without cooking it, is another entirely, and it's a problem only a handful of companies can solve.

Earlier this week, Vicor Corp. delivered a solid earnings report that beat expectations on both lines. Needham kept its Buy rating and, while cutting its target from $400 to $320, still sees roughly 50% upside from here. For investors looking to build a position in a company that has quietly become essential to the AI buildout, that gap between the results and the share price may not stay open for long.

Solving the Last Inch of the AI Power Problem

The problem Vicor addresses is deceptively simple to describe. In essence, modern AI accelerators draw enormous amounts of current, and delivering that power across the final few millimeters onto the chip itself creates constraints that conventional approaches struggle with.

Vicor's answer is a proprietary architecture that converts power much closer to the point of use, alongside a vertical delivery approach that feeds current up through the package rather than across the board. On this week's earnings call, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli said the company had completed development on a baseline current density target for its lead customer and would begin engaging selected customers with development systems for its second-generation technology this quarter.

The scale of the opportunity shouldn't be underestimated. As racks get denser and accelerators hungrier, the value of the power content inside each one climbs sharply, which bodes well for niche players like Vicor.

The Numbers Behind This Week's Beat

The second quarter delivered on almost every line. Earnings and core revenue both beat expectations comfortably, with the latter growing more than 49% year-over-year, while Advanced Products revenue, the part of the business tied most directly to AI infrastructure, jumped 45% sequentially to account for close to two-thirds of the total.

But the number that should hold investors' attention is the backlog, which rose 145% year-over-year to $380 million. That backlog isn't just demand being forecast; it's demand already committed.

Management also raised full-year revenue guidance, one of the most bullish signals they can make. Better still, that guidance assumes no new licensing agreements at all, meaning any fresh deals would land as pure upside on numbers the company has already committed to.

Why the Market Hasn't Caught on Yet

However, given the stock has barely moved in the days since the report, the most obvious question is why this profile is getting overlooked. The good news for investors is that the answer has very little to do with Vicor itself, and Needham actually called it out in its note to clients as the reason for trimming its target to $320.

Importantly, Needham didn't downgrade Vicor's business or cut its estimates. Still, it did lower the multiple it was willing to apply to those estimates, citing the broad compression that has swept across AI semiconductor valuations in recent weeks.

That's a critical distinction. Vicor hasn't been marked down because anything went wrong. It's been caught in a sector-wide derating that has hit every name with AI exposure, regardless of how their quarter actually went.

This Is Still a Bullish Setup

There's another point worth acknowledging. Vicor’s headline beat was flattered by one-off items. Hence, the underlying result was closer to expectations than the surface numbers suggest, and there’s a recognition that the company still has to fund significant levels of additional manufacturing capacity to meet the demand it's signing up.

But still, Needham kept its Buy rating on the stock, and that fresh target of $320, though trimmed, is still about 50% higher than where the stock is currently trading, which is a bullish setup no matter how you look at it.

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