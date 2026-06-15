HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.26, but opened at $67.51. HF Sinclair shares last traded at $67.2740, with a volume of 167,552 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.64.

View Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Trading Down 5.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is 30.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $46,412.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,127.87. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $51,545.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $824,937.75. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Further Reading

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