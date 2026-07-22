HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $81.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Freedom Capital raised shares of HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered HF Sinclair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.08.

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HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.65. 828,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $42.16 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. HF Sinclair's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $824,937.75. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $46,412.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,127.87. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Steadtrust LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,608 shares of the company's stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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