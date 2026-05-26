HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) SVP Sells $166,236.32 in Stock

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,031,794.81. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of DINO stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $68.66. 1,907,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business's 50 day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.72. HF Sinclair Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $74.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is 30.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Get Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 20.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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