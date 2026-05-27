HF Sinclair's (DINO) "Neutral" Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $67.00. Mizuho's target price suggests a potential upside of 15.06% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DINO. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.82.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.8%

DINO stock opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. HF Sinclair's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,031,794.81. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $824,937.75. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,101 shares of company stock valued at $908,281. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,275.3% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,873,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 104.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,947,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,910,000 after purchasing an additional 994,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 903,177 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at $35,717,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 161.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,037,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,702,000 after acquiring an additional 640,455 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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