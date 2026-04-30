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HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
HgCapital Trust logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • HgCapital Trust hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as GBX 345.50 and last at GBX 350 on heavy volume of 1,817,111 shares (previous close GBX 361).
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day (GBX 393.47) and 200‑day (GBX 452.19) moving averages, with a market cap of £1.59 billion, a P/E of 16.29, beta of 0.44, and quarterly EPS of GBX 3.13 (net margin 88.67%, ROE 3.90%).
  • There was notable insider buying in February—Richard J. Brooman purchased 5,500 shares at GBX 427 and John Billowits bought 10,000 at GBX 426; insiders acquired 49,341 shares over the quarter and hold 0.19% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than HgCapital Trust.

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 345.50 and last traded at GBX 350, with a volume of 1817111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 361.

HgCapital Trust Stock Up 0.0%

The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 393.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 452.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.44.

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The investment trust reported GBX 3.13 earnings per share for the quarter. HgCapital Trust had a net margin of 88.67% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HgCapital Trust

In other HgCapital Trust news, insider Richard J. Brooman purchased 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 427 per share, for a total transaction of £23,485. Also, insider John Billowits purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 426 per share, for a total transaction of £42,600. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,954,941. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of +58 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses. Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.430 employees, including >250 investment and other professional executives, supported by a network of portfolio partners, all of them seasoned senior managers from across industry, who work with the management teams of the companies in which we are invested to create value for shareholders. At the centre of this network, Hg builds and shares knowledge and expertise by facilitating the active collaboration of management teams across sector clusters and geographies. HgT's funds are invested pro rata alongside those of Hg's other institutional clients.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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