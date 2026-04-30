HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 345.50 and last traded at GBX 350, with a volume of 1817111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 361.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts: Sign Up

HgCapital Trust Stock Up 0.0%

The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 393.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 452.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.44.

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The investment trust reported GBX 3.13 earnings per share for the quarter. HgCapital Trust had a net margin of 88.67% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HgCapital Trust

In other HgCapital Trust news, insider Richard J. Brooman purchased 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 427 per share, for a total transaction of £23,485. Also, insider John Billowits purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 426 per share, for a total transaction of £42,600. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,954,941. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of +58 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses. Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.430 employees, including >250 investment and other professional executives, supported by a network of portfolio partners, all of them seasoned senior managers from across industry, who work with the management teams of the companies in which we are invested to create value for shareholders. At the centre of this network, Hg builds and shares knowledge and expertise by facilitating the active collaboration of management teams across sector clusters and geographies. HgT's funds are invested pro rata alongside those of Hg's other institutional clients.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HgCapital Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HgCapital Trust wasn't on the list.

While HgCapital Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here