High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Given a C$15.50 Price Target at Ventum Financial

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF - Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$15.50 price target by research analysts at Ventum Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Ventum Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HLF. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$24.00 to C$19.50 and set a "speculative buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$18.08.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on HLF

High Liner Foods Stock Down 1.2%

High Liner Foods stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 30,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,293. The firm has a market capitalization of C$385.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.18. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$13.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.07. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.12.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$355.65 million for the quarter. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.9858934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. They also sell branded products under the High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI labels to restaurants and institutions, and are a major supplier of private-label, value-added frozen seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors.

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