HighPeak Energy (HPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $203.6170 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 2.11%. On average, analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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HighPeak Energy Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HPK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 171,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,252. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.25 million, a PE ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 186,174 shares of the company's stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 46.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 23.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HPK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc NASDAQ: HPK is a Delaware‐incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

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