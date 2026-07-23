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Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Highwoods Properties logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Highwoods Properties declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on September 9 to shareholders of record on August 17. The dividend implies an annualized yield of about 6.1%.
  • The REIT’s dividend coverage has been weak recently, with a 289.9% payout ratio based on earnings, though analysts expect stronger future earnings to support the current annual dividend of $2.00 per share.
  • Highwoods recently reported quarterly results that beat earnings and revenue estimates, and Wall Street currently has a Hold consensus on the stock with an average price target of $30.00.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 289.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW opened at $32.56 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 11.64%.The company had revenue of $214.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Highwoods Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HIW

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company's portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

Read More

Dividend History for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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