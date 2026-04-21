Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,456.54 and last traded at GBX 2,455, with a volume of 26512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,425.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HILS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 2,625 to GBX 2,930 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,750 price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hill & Smith currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,736.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on HILS

Hill & Smith Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,257.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,215.84. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 132.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Hill & Smith had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 17.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill & Smith PLC will post 129.1287386 earnings per share for the current year.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation. Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value. Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

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