Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $1.3876 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Hilton Grand Vacations's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts: Sign Up

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 0.2%

HGV stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 190,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $9,908,919.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 904,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,957,235.13. This trade represents a 17.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 32,907 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,568,347.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,270,190.90. The trade was a 32.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,497. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 370,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $2,009,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 26,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hilton Grand Vacations, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hilton Grand Vacations wasn't on the list.

While Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here