Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and traded as high as $52.94. Hilton Grand Vacations shares last traded at $52.6610, with a volume of 1,330,094 shares trading hands.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HGV. Wall Street Zen raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.43. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $261,230.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $657,395.20. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark D. Wang sold 190,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $9,908,919.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 904,241 shares in the company, valued at $46,957,235.13. This represents a 17.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,497. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,869,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,375,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 2,607,012 shares of the company's stock worth $116,664,000 after buying an additional 273,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,391 shares of the company's stock worth $94,423,000 after buying an additional 577,772 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,936,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,680,000 after buying an additional 521,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 489.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,166,000 after buying an additional 1,314,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company's stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hilton Grand Vacations, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hilton Grand Vacations wasn't on the list.

While Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here