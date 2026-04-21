Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $354.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $354.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $373.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $253.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $295.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $330.00.

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Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of HLT opened at $342.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50 day moving average is $310.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $206.60 and a 12 month high of $344.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,570,194.15. This trade represents a 75.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $803,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,100,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,620,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,880 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,222.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 820,991 shares of the company's stock worth $212,998,000 after purchasing an additional 758,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,294 shares of the company's stock worth $303,173,000 after buying an additional 635,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,010,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,559,316,000 after buying an additional 567,651 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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