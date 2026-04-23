Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $390.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock's previous close.

HLT has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $357.00 to $354.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $373.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $337.73.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $336.32. 125,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,899. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $214.04 and a 12-month high of $344.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.19. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,194.15. This trade represents a 75.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,463,196 shares of the company's stock worth $6,606,172,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,100,718 shares of the company's stock worth $2,620,531,000 after buying an additional 1,132,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,448,978 shares of the company's stock worth $1,852,650,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,294,665 shares of the company's stock worth $1,808,143,000 after buying an additional 284,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,092,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,462,778,000 after acquiring an additional 475,896 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Hilton Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $363, a clear endorsement from a major bank that supports upside vs. recent levels. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target to $363, a clear endorsement from a major bank that supports upside vs. recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna bumped its price target sharply from $255 to $345 (while keeping a "neutral" rating), signaling more confidence in Hilton’s outlook even if they stop short of an outright buy. Article Title

Susquehanna bumped its price target sharply from $255 to $345 (while keeping a "neutral" rating), signaling more confidence in Hilton’s outlook even if they stop short of an outright buy. Positive Sentiment: Strategic growth news: coverage points to a potential material bull case from Hilton’s 125‑hotel India expansion deal with Regenta — an international development that could boost room count and franchise/management fee revenue over time. Article Title

Strategic growth news: coverage points to a potential material bull case from Hilton’s 125‑hotel India expansion deal with Regenta — an international development that could boost room count and franchise/management fee revenue over time. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights that Street expectations point to earnings growth next week and positions Hilton as having the setup for an earnings beat — event risk that can lift the stock if results and guidance beat. Article Title

Zacks highlights that Street expectations point to earnings growth next week and positions Hilton as having the setup for an earnings beat — event risk that can lift the stock if results and guidance beat. Neutral Sentiment: Several head‑to‑head and competitor survey pieces compare Hilton vs. peers; useful for positioning but less likely to move the stock absent new data. Article Title

Several head‑to‑head and competitor survey pieces compare Hilton vs. peers; useful for positioning but less likely to move the stock absent new data. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs issued a pessimistic forecast for HLT, which introduces downside pressure from a reputable sell‑side voice and could cap near‑term gains if other brokers echo the view. Article Title

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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