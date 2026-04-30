Himax Technologies (HIMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $195.0070 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $199.16 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Himax Technologies's revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Himax Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.74. The firm's 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HIMX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 134,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,607 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company's stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: HIMX is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax's solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

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