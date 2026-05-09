Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.91%.The firm had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Himax Technologies updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.086-0.103 EPS.

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Here are the key takeaways from Himax Technologies' conference call:

Q1 results beat guidance with $199.0M revenue , a 30.4% gross margin and $0.046 per ADS diluted profit, all at or above the high end of prior guidance.

Q1 results beat guidance with , a 30.4% gross margin and diluted profit, all at or above the high end of prior guidance. Management guided Q2 revenue to rise 10%–13% sequentially with gross margin around ~32% and EPS of $0.086–$0.103 per ADS , signalling a planned recovery from the Q1 trough.

Management guided Q2 revenue to rise with gross margin around and EPS of , signalling a planned recovery from the Q1 trough. Himax highlights a deep automotive pipeline — "hundreds" of design wins across DDIC, TDDI and T‑Con — and expects automotive content and sequential vehicle-related sales to ramp through H2 2026, aiming to outperform the broader auto market.

Himax highlights a deep automotive pipeline — "hundreds" of design wins across DDIC, TDDI and T‑Con — and expects automotive content and sequential vehicle-related sales to ramp through H2 2026, aiming to outperform the broader auto market. CPO progress with partner FOCI: Gen1/Gen2 products are in validation with small shipments expected H2 2026 and a target volume ramp in 2027; Himax holds a 5.36% stake in FOCI

CPO progress with partner FOCI: Gen1/Gen2 products are in validation with small shipments expected H2 2026 and a target volume ramp in 2027; Himax holds a Management flagged cost pressure from memory-driven foundry/pack/test tightness and rising gold prices, and is negotiating customer price increases — a headwind that could strain margins if cost inflation persists.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HIMX opened at $17.79 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.77 and a beta of 2.03.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,402 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 826.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Himax Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Himax Technologies

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: HIMX is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax's solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

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