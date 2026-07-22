Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.11 and traded as high as $13.75. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 1,362,824 shares traded.

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Himax Technologies Stock Up 7.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business's 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Himax Technologies's quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Himax Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.086-0.103 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 164.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Himax Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,132 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,188 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,534 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company's stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: HIMX is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax's solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

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