Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.90 and traded as high as $14.83. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 1,706,818 shares changing hands.

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Himax Technologies Trading Down 6.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 3.91%.The company had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Himax Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.086-0.103 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 164.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Himax Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 127.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 134,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,607 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company's stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: HIMX is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax's solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

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