Himax Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 21,671 call options on the company. This is an increase of 330% compared to the average daily volume of 5,039 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIMX. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies Price Performance

Himax Technologies stock traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 14,978,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,248. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.01 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Himax Technologies's revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Himax Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.086-0.103 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 976.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,340 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: HIMX is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax's solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

Further Reading

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