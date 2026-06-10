Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Downgraded to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HIMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore set a $24.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $17.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $32.00 price objective on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hims & Hers Health from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.70.

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Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 6.8%

HIMS opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.40, a P/E/G ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 36,922 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $956,279.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 281,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,300,355.30. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 9,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $283,890.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 299,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,981,040. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,807 shares of company stock worth $5,473,644. 11.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 44.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company's stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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