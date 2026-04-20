Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading 9.1% Higher - Still a Buy?

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $31.4450. 8,007,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 33,270,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 7.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.32.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 5.47%.The company had revenue of $617.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 5,529 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $136,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,752 shares in the company, valued at $216,086.88. This trade represents a 38.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Chi sold 97,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $2,402,065.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 407,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,055,792.58. This represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,230,986. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 418,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 78,543 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 273.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,471 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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