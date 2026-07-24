Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 6.7% - What's Next?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.52 and last traded at $30.5440. 3,703,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 27,651,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.50 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.16 and a beta of 2.35.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The firm's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Michael Chi sold 14,027 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $441,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 432,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,611,906. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 23,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $830,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,365,135. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 83,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 801.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 775 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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