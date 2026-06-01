Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HNGE. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Hinge Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Hinge Health from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Hinge Health from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Hinge Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Hinge Health Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE HNGE opened at $56.13 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. Hinge Health has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.55.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. Hinge Health had a negative return on equity of 310.62% and a negative net margin of 78.95%.The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hinge Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President James Pursley sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $860,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 780,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,968,195.17. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Antonio Perez sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $2,502,352.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,952,623.50. This represents a 56.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 587,932 shares of company stock worth $29,116,997. Company insiders own 18.92% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hinge Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Hinge Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hinge Health by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hinge Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Hinge Health by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 855 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hinge Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Hinge Health Company Profile

Hinge Health NYSE: HNGE is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company's platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

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