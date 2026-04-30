Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.22, but opened at $24.15. Hippo shares last traded at $26.6760, with a volume of 17,601 shares changing hands.

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More Hippo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hippo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 adjusted EPS and EPS beats — Hippo reported adjusted EPS of $0.65 and GAAP net income of $7M (adj. net income $17M), beating consensus on profit metrics and marking a strong swing from last year’s loss. This supports valuation re-rating and investor confidence. Zacks: HIPO Q1 Earnings

Q1 adjusted EPS and EPS beats — Hippo reported adjusted EPS of $0.65 and GAAP net income of $7M (adj. net income $17M), beating consensus on profit metrics and marking a strong swing from last year’s loss. This supports valuation re-rating and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Company press release confirms profitable quarter and adjusted results (net income $7M; adjusted net income $17M / $0.65 adj. EPS) and provides management commentary and full Q1 figures for underwriting margins and loss trends — useful for modeling forward margins. Press Release: Hippo Q1 2026 Results

Company press release confirms profitable quarter and adjusted results (net income $7M; adjusted net income $17M / $0.65 adj. EPS) and provides management commentary and full Q1 figures for underwriting margins and loss trends — useful for modeling forward margins. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note the company beat EPS estimates despite revenue softness — Q1 revenue was ~$121.5M vs. consensus near $130–131M, indicating profit beat driven by margins and one‑time/adjustments rather than top-line strength. Earnings Report PDF

Analysts note the company beat EPS estimates despite revenue softness — Q1 revenue was ~$121.5M vs. consensus near $130–131M, indicating profit beat driven by margins and one‑time/adjustments rather than top-line strength. Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated media coverage referencing “hippos” (Pablo Escobar stories) is generating search/noise but is not relevant to Hippo Holdings’ business fundamentals — watch for potential headline confusion in retail channels. Example: Forbes story

Unrelated media coverage referencing “hippos” (Pablo Escobar stories) is generating search/noise but is not relevant to Hippo Holdings’ business fundamentals — watch for potential headline confusion in retail channels. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance trimmed: Hippo issued guidance of $560M–$570M vs. consensus ~$592.6M — this shortfall could limit upside and suggests management expects slower top-line growth this year. Guidance Disclosure (company update)

FY2026 revenue guidance trimmed: Hippo issued guidance of $560M–$570M vs. consensus ~$592.6M — this shortfall could limit upside and suggests management expects slower top-line growth this year. Negative Sentiment: Q1 revenue missed analyst estimates (~$121.5M reported vs. ~$130–131M expected), meaning the EPS beat was margin/adjustment-driven rather than from stronger sales; investors focused on sustainable growth may view this negatively. Earnings Report PDF

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Hippo from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Hippo to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hippo from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIPO

Hippo Trading Down 6.7%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $683.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 12.31%.The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $174,419.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,047.58. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 610,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,432.50. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,705 shares of company stock worth $597,934. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hippo by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,085,000 after acquiring an additional 55,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hippo by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 108,359 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hippo by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hippo by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 53,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoic Point Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at $7,490,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Enterprises Inc is a technology-driven home insurance company that offers modernized homeowners insurance products through a digital-first platform. Leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence and smart home devices, the company designs tailored coverage plans intended to streamline the underwriting process and deliver more comprehensive protection for homeowners. Hippo's policies typically include standard dwelling coverage, personal property protection and liability insurance, along with optional add-ons such as water backup, home computer systems and equipment breakdown coverage.

Through its online portal and partner network of licensed insurance agents, Hippo provides policyholders with a range of services aimed at minimizing risk and preventing losses before they occur.

Further Reading

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