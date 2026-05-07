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Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given Underperform Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Hiscox logo with Financial Services background
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Hiscox (LON:HSX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underperform" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,148 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target would indicate a potential downside of 29.53% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,800 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,560 to GBX 1,713 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hiscox has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,516.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HSX

Hiscox Stock Performance

HSX stock opened at GBX 1,629 on Thursday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 1,130 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,646. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 1,536.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,450.56.

About Hiscox

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox is a global, specialty insurer, listed on the London Stock Exchange and headquartered in Bermuda. We have grown from our roots as a niche Lloyd's of London underwriter into a diversified international insurance group operating across direct‑to‑consumer, broker and partner‑distributed retail insurance; large and complex commercial insurance; reinsurance and insurance‑linked strategies. We currently employ over 3,000 people worldwide across 13 countries and 31 offices. We have a distinctive brand, energised and ambitious teams, a strong balance sheet, and plenty of room to grow in each of our chosen markets and lines of business.

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Analyst Recommendations for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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