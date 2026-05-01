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Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Hiscox logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Moderate Buy consensus from six analysts (4 buy, 1 hold, 1 sell) with an average 1-year price target of GBX 1,466.83.
  • Shares opened at GBX 1,539, trading in a 52-week range of GBX 1,104–1,624, with a market cap of £4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hiscox.

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,466.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,068 to GBX 1,148 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,560 to GBX 1,713 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HSX

Hiscox Stock Performance

LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,539 on Friday. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 1,104 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,624. The company has a market cap of £4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,533.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,447.63.

About Hiscox

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox is a global, specialty insurer, listed on the London Stock Exchange and headquartered in Bermuda. We have grown from our roots as a niche Lloyd's of London underwriter into a diversified international insurance group operating across direct‑to‑consumer, broker and partner‑distributed retail insurance; large and complex commercial insurance; reinsurance and insurance‑linked strategies. We currently employ over 3,000 people worldwide across 13 countries and 31 offices. We have a distinctive brand, energised and ambitious teams, a strong balance sheet, and plenty of room to grow in each of our chosen markets and lines of business.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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