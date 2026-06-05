HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Receives "Buy" Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 158.06% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HIVE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price target on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.75.

Get HIVE alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Down 11.3%

HIVE stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,527,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,140,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.84.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 49.21%.The business had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIVE. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,801 shares of the company's stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 26,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More HIVE Digital Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting HIVE Digital Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities and HC Wainwright both reiterated bullish views on HIVE, with HC Wainwright maintaining a Buy rating and $7.00 price target . HIVE analyst coverage

Northland Securities and HC Wainwright both reiterated bullish views on HIVE, with HC Wainwright maintaining a rating and . Positive Sentiment: Several analysts nudged near-term and FY2027 earnings estimates higher at Northland Securities, suggesting slightly better expected performance ahead. HIVE estimate revisions

Several analysts nudged near-term and FY2027 earnings estimates higher at Northland Securities, suggesting slightly better expected performance ahead. Neutral Sentiment: HIVE’s latest quarter showed revenue growth of 158% in FY2026 , highlighting strong top-line momentum, but the company still reported a net loss and missed EPS and revenue expectations, leaving the fundamental picture mixed. Revenue growth and net loss article

HIVE’s latest quarter showed , highlighting strong top-line momentum, but the company still reported a net loss and missed EPS and revenue expectations, leaving the fundamental picture mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also emphasized HIVE’s push into AI infrastructure beyond Bitcoin mining, which could broaden its long-term growth story, though investors are still weighing execution risk. AI ambitions article

Recent coverage also emphasized HIVE’s push into AI infrastructure beyond Bitcoin mining, which could broaden its long-term growth story, though investors are still weighing execution risk. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut its FY2027 and quarterly EPS forecasts, reflecting expectations for continued losses and softer profitability than previously thought. HIVE earnings revisions

HC Wainwright cut its FY2027 and quarterly EPS forecasts, reflecting expectations for continued losses and softer profitability than previously thought. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary noted that HIVE stock has been lower as investors take profits after a strong multi-month run, which may be weighing on the shares despite upbeat analyst sentiment. Profit-taking article

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure company that specializes in the mining of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Using high-performance GPU and ASIC hardware, HIVE deploys proprietary mining rigs across multiple data centers to validate transactions on major blockchain networks. The company’s operations are designed to maximize hashing power while maintaining efficiency and uptime, enabling it to build and hold a portfolio of mined cryptocurrencies.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, HIVE Digital operates data center facilities in North America and Europe, including Canada, Sweden and Iceland.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HIVE Digital Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HIVE Digital Technologies wasn't on the list.

While HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here