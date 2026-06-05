HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Down 11.2% - Here's Why

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) traded down 11.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.8820. 4,935,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 17,101,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

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Key Headlines Impacting HIVE Digital Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting HIVE Digital Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIVE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. New Street Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 14.5%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.74.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.99 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 49.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 1,885.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company's stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure company that specializes in the mining of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Using high-performance GPU and ASIC hardware, HIVE deploys proprietary mining rigs across multiple data centers to validate transactions on major blockchain networks. The company’s operations are designed to maximize hashing power while maintaining efficiency and uptime, enabling it to build and hold a portfolio of mined cryptocurrencies.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, HIVE Digital operates data center facilities in North America and Europe, including Canada, Sweden and Iceland.

Further Reading

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