Free Trial
→ The 1934 playbook (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Down 11.2% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
June 5, 2026
HIVE Digital Technologies logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HIVE Digital Technologies shares fell 11.2% on Friday, with trading volume well below average as the stock pulled back from a recent run-up. One analyst note said investors may have been taking profits after a strong multi-month rally.
  • Despite the selloff, several Wall Street firms remain constructive: Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating with a $10 target, while HC Wainwright and Cantor Fitzgerald also kept Buy ratings and price targets around $7.
  • The company’s latest earnings showed continued growth but ongoing losses, with EPS of -$0.28 versus expectations for -$0.21 and revenue of $71.82 million below estimates. Investors are still weighing HIVE’s AI infrastructure expansion and 158% revenue growth against its negative margins and net loss.
  • Five stocks we like better than HIVE Digital Technologies.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) traded down 11.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.8820. 4,935,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 17,101,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Key Headlines Impacting HIVE Digital Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting HIVE Digital Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIVE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. New Street Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 14.5%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.74.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.99 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 49.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 1,885.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company's stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure company that specializes in the mining of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Using high-performance GPU and ASIC hardware, HIVE deploys proprietary mining rigs across multiple data centers to validate transactions on major blockchain networks. The company’s operations are designed to maximize hashing power while maintaining efficiency and uptime, enabling it to build and hold a portfolio of mined cryptocurrencies.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, HIVE Digital operates data center facilities in North America and Europe, including Canada, Sweden and Iceland.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in HIVE Digital Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider HIVE Digital Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HIVE Digital Technologies wasn't on the list.

While HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
By Jessica Mitacek | May 30, 2026
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
By Ryan Hasson | June 2, 2026
tc pixel
NNVC Scores Big FDA Measles Win
NNVC Scores Big FDA Measles Win
From Smallcaps Daily (Ad)
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
By Leo Miller | June 1, 2026
These 3 CLO ETFs Target a Niche Corner of the Fixed-Income Market
These 3 CLO ETFs Target a Niche Corner of the Fixed-Income Market
By Nathan Reiff | May 31, 2026
These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
AI Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren‘t Ready)
AI Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY for What‘s Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
Get READY for What's Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines