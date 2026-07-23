HNI (HNI) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

HNI (NYSE:HNI - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $1.4772 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

HNI (NYSE:HNI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. HNI had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 0.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 124.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HNI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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HNI Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of HNI stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business's 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. HNI has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $53.29.

HNI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from HNI's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. HNI's dividend payout ratio is presently 341.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HNI shares. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of HNI in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price target on shares of HNI in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded HNI from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HNI currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HNI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter worth about $10,666,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,301,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in HNI during the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in HNI by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,290 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HNI by 23.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,698 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company's stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, founded in 1944 as the Heating & Novelty Company and headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, is a leading manufacturer of office furniture and hearth products. Over its history, the company has evolved from producing gas heaters into two primary business segments: Office Furniture and Hearth & Home. HNI's Office Furniture division operates under well-known brands such as The HON Company, Allsteel, Gunlocke and Kimball, offering a comprehensive portfolio of workstations, seating, tables, storage solutions and acoustic products tailored for corporate, education, healthcare and government markets.

In its Hearth & Home segment, HNI designs, manufactures and distributes fireplaces, stoves, fireplace inserts, logs and related accessories.

Further Reading

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