HNI (HNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HNI (NYSE:HNI - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $1.3925 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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HNI (NYSE:HNI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $693.78 million. HNI had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 1.91%.HNI's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect HNI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company's fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07. HNI has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

HNI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. HNI's payout ratio is presently 108.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HNI by 20.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 6.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the third quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of HNI by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,301 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HNI. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of HNI in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HNI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of HNI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNI

About HNI

HNI Corporation, founded in 1944 as the Heating & Novelty Company and headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, is a leading manufacturer of office furniture and hearth products. Over its history, the company has evolved from producing gas heaters into two primary business segments: Office Furniture and Hearth & Home. HNI's Office Furniture division operates under well-known brands such as The HON Company, Allsteel, Gunlocke and Kimball, offering a comprehensive portfolio of workstations, seating, tables, storage solutions and acoustic products tailored for corporate, education, healthcare and government markets.

In its Hearth & Home segment, HNI designs, manufactures and distributes fireplaces, stoves, fireplace inserts, logs and related accessories.

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