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Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Holcim logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • DZ Bank upgraded Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) from "hold" to "strong-buy," and several other firms (including Citigroup and Goldman Sachs) have recently raised ratings, leaving a MarketBeat consensus of Buy with a $16.80 price target.
  • HCMLY opened at $18.46, trading above the consensus price target, with a 52‑week range of $15.14–$30.00 and technicals showing a 50‑day SMA of $17.45 and 200‑day SMA of $18.30.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HCMLY. Citigroup upgraded Holcim from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Holcim from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Holcim from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Holcim

Holcim Stock Performance

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30.

About Holcim

(Get Free Report)

Holcim is a global building materials and solutions company headquartered in Switzerland that produces and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and a range of prefabricated and construction-related products and services. Its offerings are aimed at construction and infrastructure markets, serving contractors, developers, municipalities and industrial customers with materials for residential, commercial and civil engineering projects.

The company traces its modern form to the 2015 combination of Swiss cement maker Holcim and France's Lafarge, which created one of the world's largest building-materials groups; the combined enterprise later simplified its name to Holcim.

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Analyst Recommendations for Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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