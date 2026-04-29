Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HCMLY. Citigroup upgraded Holcim from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Holcim from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Holcim from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.80.

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Holcim Stock Performance

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30.

About Holcim

Holcim is a global building materials and solutions company headquartered in Switzerland that produces and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and a range of prefabricated and construction-related products and services. Its offerings are aimed at construction and infrastructure markets, serving contractors, developers, municipalities and industrial customers with materials for residential, commercial and civil engineering projects.

The company traces its modern form to the 2015 combination of Swiss cement maker Holcim and France's Lafarge, which created one of the world's largest building-materials groups; the combined enterprise later simplified its name to Holcim.

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