Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 376 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target points to a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 440 price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 394.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 267.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 0.61. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 227.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 309. The stock has a market capitalization of £448.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 253.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 265.85.

Insider Activity at Hollywood Bowl Group

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Melanie Dickinson acquired 2,222 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 per share, with a total value of £5,399.46. Also, insider Asheeka Hyde acquired 1,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 per share, for a total transaction of £2,600. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,829 and have sold 337,043 shares valued at $88,008,421. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition. Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested. We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

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